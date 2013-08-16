Potential Duchenne drug expected to complete phase III trial this year

Dutch biotech company Prosensa says it has made progress with its Duchenne treatments, with six exon skipping programs at different stages of development.

The company was given funding by CureDuchenne in 2004 shortly after the charity was founded. The charity said that while its expectations are still cautious, if the six compounds are all eventually approved, they will treat about 41% of Duchenne patients. CureDuchenne will continue to lead exon skipping research so that all boys with a skip-able mutation will have a treatment.