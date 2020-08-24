Precision medicine high on the agenda ahead of ESMO 2020

With weeks to go until the virtual annual congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), guidance on the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) is an important topic for discussion.

There is huge potential for NGS, a technology that allows for rapid and low-cost gene sequencing, to change the way cancer is treated.

Ultimately, it promises the ability to select treatments according to particular genomic alterations, so-called precision oncology.