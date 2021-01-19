Predictions for 2021 from Novartis

Novartis’ Steven Baert, chief people and organization officer, and Elizabeth Theophille, chief technology transformation officer, provide an Expert View predicting what will dictate developments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries in 2021.

Acceleration of digital transformation

The healthcare industry is at an inflection point. The outbreak of COVID-19 sparked a mass movement to digital systems almost overnight, and in 2021 we are going to see this trend solidify with tech-led healthcare becoming core to how we operate as an industry. From drug discovery and development through to manufacturing and patient treatment, technology will create new opportunities at every stage of the healthcare process.



But realizing the potential of this digital moment cannot just be done by individuals, it will need true cross-industry collaboration if it is going to succeed. This means up-skilling current employees and bringing in new tech talent. And the tech sector is ready for the challenge – our research found that 86% of tech professionals think that the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries’ digital moment has arrived, and more than four-fifths are open to moving into the sector.



When it takes 12.5 years and $2.5 billion to bring a drug to market, the healthcare industry and the patients we serve cannot afford to miss this opportunity.