Thursday 18 June 2026

Pricing talks afoot, courts continue to support Biden's IRA

Pharmaceutical
4 March 2024
judge_court_law_legal_usa_large

In another legal blow for opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a federal judge has now rejected a bid from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to prevent price negotiations on its diabetes med Farxiga (dapagliflozin).

Sold as Forxiga in Europe, the SGLT2 inhibitor was the company’s best-selling asset in 2023, bringing in nearly $6 billion in its approved indications of chronic kidney disease, heart failure and type 2 diabetes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pharma needs help preparing for IRA, new tool suggests
7 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Drugmakers ‘coming to the table’ in IRA price negotiations
5 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Lawmakers ask Biden to reconsider use of forced drug licensing
27 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Biden not done with assault on big pharma
7 March 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
HMNC Brain Health appoints former Lundbeck exec as CMO
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Daiichi Sankyo’s Vanflyta approved in China
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze