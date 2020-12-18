Prilenia's pridopidine building momentum in Huntingdon's disease

CNS specialist Prilenia Therapeutics has announced the publication of additional analyses of pridopidine in Huntingdon’s disease.
The Journal of Huntington’s Disease has published two articles highlighting positive efficacy and safety data for pridopidine, as demonstrated by new additional analyses of the Phase II PRIDE-HD and Open-HART trials.
"The PROOF-HD Phase III trial will be an important next step"Pridopidine is a first-in-class small molecule that was acquired from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) in development for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
