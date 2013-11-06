Prima BioMed and Neopharm in licensing deal for CVac in Israel

Australia’s Prima BioMed (ASX: PRR) has entered into a binding term sheet granting Israeli firm Neopharm Group an exclusive license to market and sell CVac, a personalized immunocellular therapeutic under investigation for the treatment of epithelial ovarian cancer, in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
Prima and Neopharm will execute a final agreement within 90 days. Under the terms of the license, Neopharm will reimburse Prima for commercial manufacturing costs of CVac and then Prima and Neopharm will split net profits from CVac sales in the license territory. Prima will also receive small up-front and development milestone payments.
Matthew Lehman, Prima's chief executive, commented: "I am very pleased to enter into this first corporate partnership for CVac. We believe this sends a strong message of confidence in our CVac program and represents Prima's commercial potential to successfully develop cell based immunotherapies for cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze