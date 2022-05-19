Prioritization of Ozempic supply for type 2 diabetes during shortage in Australia

The local subsidiary of Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N), the sponsor of semaglutide (Ozempic) solution for injection pre-filled pen, notified the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of a shortage of both strengths of semaglutide (Ozempic) products due to an unexpected increase in consumer demand.
The increased demand is due to extensive prescribing of the drug for obesity management, for which Ozempic is not indicated. The shortage is significantly affecting people using Ozempic for its approved use for type 2 diabetes.
Under the trade name Wegovy, once-weekly semaglutide 2.4mg injection is approved in some countries and marketed by Novo Nordisk for weight management.
