Private equity firms could be looking to acquire mature GSK and Sanofi brands

Private equity groups KKR and Warburg Pincus are considering a $10 billion plan to buy drug brands from UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and merge them to create one company, say sources close to the companies.
In late July, GSK said it had received ‘very significant’ interest from mid-sized pharma companies and private equity firms in the potential auctioning of mature drug brands, which have annual sales in the region of $1.67 billion. In April, the company’s chief executive Sir Andrew Witty said the company was considering disposing of off-patent drugs marketed in North America and Western Europe following a review of its mature products.
Sanofi is exploring the possibility to sell around 200 older drugs with annual revenues in excess of $2 billion, although it has not yet made a definitive decision on what to do with its portfolio.
