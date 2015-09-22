Friday 9 January 2026

Procurement of capital projects and Good Manufacturing Practice in the pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceutical
22 September 2015
matthew-needham-laingbig

By Matthew Needham-Laing, Head of Construction & Engineering, Stevens & Bolton LLP

Pharmaceutical companies are required to implement modern quality systems and risk management approaches to ensure that a procedure, process or activity maintains the necessary level of compliance at all stages to meet the requirements of the Food and Drug Administration, the World Health Organization, the European Commission and the national agencies responsible for the regulation of the pharmaceutical industry within their jurisdictions.

Those agencies produce regulations for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and guides to achieving quality management. The GMP regulations and guides produced by those agencies include within their scope the facilities in which the pharmaceutical products are tested and manufactured, therefore the design and construction of those facilities should be evaluated and following completion, validated in the same way as any other process within the pharmaceutical industry. As a lawyer involved in dispute resolution, in my experience it is during the design and construction of those pharmaceutical facilities that the quality management processes of the pharmaceutical industry clash with the processes of the construction and engineering industry, sometimes with unfortunate results.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze