Product launches forecast to propel systemic sclerosis market to $1.8 billion by 2030

The data and analytics company GlobalData has predicted that the value of the systemic sclerosis (SSc) market will grow from $498 million in 2020 to $1.8 billion in 2030 across the seven major markets (7MM) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%.

GlobalData’s report, Systemic Sclerosis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030, reveals that recent and anticipated product launches will create new treatment options for SSc patients, leading to unprecedented market growth.

The report focuses on the treatment landscape for SSc-associated skin fibrosis, lung fibrosis, and digital vasculopathy.