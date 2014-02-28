Product launches to fuel lupus market growth

The systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) treatment market in the seven major countries (7MM) will increase significantly in value over the coming years, jumping from around $473.6 million in 2012 to $1.1 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.36%.

According to a recent report by research and consulting firm GlobalData, the total revenues for lupus nephritis (LN) in the 7MM – the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan – will climb from an estimated $216.6 million in 2012 to $505.9 million by the end of the forecast period, representing a slightly lower CAGR of 8.86%.

GlobalData attributes the anticipated growth in both markets to the higher uptake of GlaxoSmithKline’s Benlysta (belimumab) and off-label Rituxan (rituximab), from Roche and Biogen Idec, along with the introduction of new biological therapies and overall increase in prevalent cases of SLE and LN across the 7MM during the forecast period.