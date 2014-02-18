Wednesday 17 June 2026

ProductLife Group expands German operations with acquisition

Pharmaceutical
18 February 2014

UK life sciences outsourcing and consulting services specialist ProductLife Group (PLG) has announced the strategic acquisition of Kohne Pharma GmbH, a German regulatory and pharmacovigilance services provider.

The move will significantly boost the group’s local presence in Germany. It also supports PLG’s continued commitment to smart outsourcing – which involves applying the best resources in an optimum way, enabling clients to achieve greater efficiency and increased return on their investment.

Kohne Pharma is a full-service company specializing in regulatory affairs and operations, and pharmacovigilance, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June 2014. It has an impressive track record in the German market and offers five main services: Regulatory Affairs Services; Pharmacovigilance; eCTD – Service; Quality Assurance and Training Arrangements.

The acquisition, details of which were finalized on February 14, is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by PLG across Europe, as the group pursues its ambition to grow the range and depth of its service coverage. PLG established its own German operation three years ago in Dusseldorf. The merger with Kohne, located in nearby Haan, will grow this operation to over 20 people on the ground locally, including a dedicated German Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) as well as a deputy QPPV. German revenues for PLG are expected to grow to more than 10% of total group business following the acquisition.

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