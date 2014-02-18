ProductLife Group expands German operations with acquisition

UK life sciences outsourcing and consulting services specialist ProductLife Group (PLG) has announced the strategic acquisition of Kohne Pharma GmbH, a German regulatory and pharmacovigilance services provider.
The move will significantly boost the group’s local presence in Germany. It also supports PLG’s continued commitment to smart outsourcing – which involves applying the best resources in an optimum way, enabling clients to achieve greater efficiency and increased return on their investment.
Kohne Pharma is a full-service company specializing in regulatory affairs and operations, and pharmacovigilance, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in June 2014. It has an impressive track record in the German market and offers five main services: Regulatory Affairs Services; Pharmacovigilance; eCTD – Service; Quality Assurance and Training Arrangements.
The acquisition, details of which were finalized on February 14, is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by PLG across Europe, as the group pursues its ambition to grow the range and depth of its service coverage. PLG established its own German operation three years ago in Dusseldorf. The merger with Kohne, located in nearby Haan, will grow this operation to over 20 people on the ground locally, including a dedicated German Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) as well as a deputy QPPV. German revenues for PLG are expected to grow to more than 10% of total group business following the acquisition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze