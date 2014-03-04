Progress towards a European Medicines Verification System

The European Stakeholder Model (ESM) and securPharm eV - a pan European and a German organization, respectively, of stakeholders involved in the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals - will join forces.

In July 2014, they will link securPharm’s German system to ESMs European Hub. In this way they want to demonstrate for the first time how European and national components of the European Medicines Verification System (EMVS) can be linked. This will pave the way for other country verification systems to be linked. A fully integrated supply chain protection – rather than multiple incompatible national systems – will be the result. This is good news for patients who will be protected from falsified medicines and for drug manufacturers that deliver goods to Europe’s complex supranational supply web. ESM and securPharm presented their joint project during a recent workshop held in Brussels for marketing authorization holders.

Aim to develop European Stakeholder Model