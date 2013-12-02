ProJect Pharma and TUM-spin-off link on H. pylori vaccine development

Germany-based ProJect Pharmaceutics has signed a development agreement with ImevaX, a spin-off project from the research group Markus Gerhard from the Technische Universitat Munchen, Institute for Medicinal Microbiology, Immunology and Hygiene.
The collaboration is aimed at developing a formulation for a recombinant vaccine against Helicobacter pylori. IMX101 is a multi-component vaccine, making the formulation development particularly challenging, the company noted. Financial terms of the current agreement are not disclosed.
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