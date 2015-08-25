Project to redesign UK pharma supply chain moves into technology application phase

A major project to redesign the UK’s pharma supply chain has moved into the next phase following £11.2 million ($17.7 million) of government funding,

The REMEDIES project was launched in 2014 and headed by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) with research led by the University of Cambridge’s Institute for Manufacturing. It is due to be completed in March 2018 and has several technology-based projects underpinned by two platform projects: clinical trials supply chains led by GSK and commercial supply chains led by the Institute for Manufacturing. The announcement of the new government funding, and a further £11 million from industry means that expenditures can now be approved and the project will move into the technology application phase.