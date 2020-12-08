Promising data for Vicore's oral coronavirus treatment

Swedish lung specialist Vicore Pharma (VICO: STO) has unveiled positive data from the ATTRACT COVID-19 trial of C21 (VP01), an oral treatment for the novel coronavirus.

Shares in the Gothenburg-based firm rose by a quarter in Stockholm on Tuesday morning following the news.

Vicore is testing C21, a first-in-class angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonist, in people with signs of an acute respiratory infection but who do not require mechanical ventilation.