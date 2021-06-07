Sunday 11 January 2026

Promising early data on Sanofi's amcenestrant presented at ASCO

Pharmaceutical
7 June 2021
2020_sanofi_big

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) presented new data for its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), amcenestrant, in combination with Ibrance (CDK4/6 inhibitor), at this year’s meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Peter Adamson, Sanofi’s global head of oncology, clinical development and pediatric innovation, said the interim data from the Phase I AMEERA-1 study is promising, given the unmet medical need in ER+ breast cancer. Mr Adamson said seven in 10 women will have breast cancer that is hormone receptor positive. Of those, 30% will become metastatic with a median survival of five years.

Planning Phase III trial

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
What to look out for at ASCO 22
25 May 2022
Pharmaceutical
Our research highlights from ASCO 2021
28 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi partnering with leading academics to study amcenestrant
4 June 2021
Biotechnology
New data reinforces sutimlimab as a first-in-class investigational C1s inhibitor
11 June 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze