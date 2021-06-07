Promising early data on Sanofi's amcenestrant presented at ASCO

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) presented new data for its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), amcenestrant, in combination with Ibrance (CDK4/6 inhibitor), at this year’s meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Peter Adamson, Sanofi’s global head of oncology, clinical development and pediatric innovation, said the interim data from the Phase I AMEERA-1 study is promising, given the unmet medical need in ER+ breast cancer. Mr Adamson said seven in 10 women will have breast cancer that is hormone receptor positive. Of those, 30% will become metastatic with a median survival of five years.

Planning Phase III trial