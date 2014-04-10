Promising results for Merck & Co’s hepatitis C drug combo

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced additional data from the ongoing C-WORTHy study, a multi-arm Phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a once-daily, all-oral regimen combining MK-5172, an investigational hepatitis C virus (HCV) NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and MK-8742, an investigational HCV NS5A replication complex inhibitor, among patients with chronic HCV Genotype 1 infection (GT1).
In an interim analysis of treatment-naive, non-cirrhotic patients administered a 12-week regimen of MK-5172/MK-8742, with and without ribavirin (RBV), a sustained viral response (SVR) was observed in 98% (42/43) of patients administered MK-5172/MK-8742 alone and 94% (75/80) in those administered MK-5172/MK-8742 plus RBV. The drug combination has been granted “Breakthrough Therapy” designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (The Pharma Letter October 23, 2013).
These data were presented, along with data on an eight-week regimen, at the 49th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), taking place in London, UK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze