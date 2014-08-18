Friday 9 January 2026

Proposal to expand the quality control of medicines sold in Brazil

Pharmaceutical
18 August 2014
bandeira-do-brasil-big

Brazilian House Bill 6763/13 introduced by Gorete Pereira (PR-EC) sets the standards to ensure the quality of medicines sold in the country, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News. According to the proposal, medicines can only be sold if they meet good manufacturing practices proven and certified by the federal health authority.

Since 2009, with the publication of Law 11.903, which created the National System of Drug Control, Brazil already has mechanisms to monitor every medicine produced, dispensed and sold in Brazil. The new standard provides for monitoring of the drug in the entire production chain, from manufacturing to consumption by the population.

However, for Mrs Pereira, besides monitoring it is also necessary to ensure the quality of medicines. "The public health laboratories, spread across Brazilian states, do not have sufficient technical capacity to effectively analyze the medicines sold in the country capacity"... "Thus, the population relies on the laboratories and their own interest in ensuring the quality of its products," she adds.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze