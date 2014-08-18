Proposal to expand the quality control of medicines sold in Brazil

Brazilian House Bill 6763/13 introduced by Gorete Pereira (PR-EC) sets the standards to ensure the quality of medicines sold in the country, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News. According to the proposal, medicines can only be sold if they meet good manufacturing practices proven and certified by the federal health authority.

Since 2009, with the publication of Law 11.903, which created the National System of Drug Control, Brazil already has mechanisms to monitor every medicine produced, dispensed and sold in Brazil. The new standard provides for monitoring of the drug in the entire production chain, from manufacturing to consumption by the population.

However, for Mrs Pereira, besides monitoring it is also necessary to ensure the quality of medicines. "The public health laboratories, spread across Brazilian states, do not have sufficient technical capacity to effectively analyze the medicines sold in the country capacity"... "Thus, the population relies on the laboratories and their own interest in ensuring the quality of its products," she adds.