Proposed Russian drug law "puts patients' health at risk"

Draft documents limiting the state purchases of foreign medication do not take into account the Russian Federation citizens’ rights for affordable and high-quality treatment, according to participants at press conference devoted to the discussion of the draft RF Government Decree (The Pharma Letters passim), posted on the web site of the Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM).
Delegates at the press conference believe that developing the Russian pharmaceutical industry and increasing the share of high-quality medications made in Russia are possible, but these processes should be step-by-step and systematic. One of the ways contributing to the implementation of this objective is localizing the production of medications from international manufacturers. According to the ÐIPM, the total volume of investments in the establishment of production facilities in Russia, as well as joint projects between companies that are members of the Association and Russian manufacturers has already exceeded $1 billion. However, the incoherence of the state policy on provision of medications might negatively affect this process.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze