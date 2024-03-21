Prospects for Pfizer's Braftovi in BRAF inhibitors melanoma market

Since Swiss pharma giant Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Zelboraf (vemurafenib) gained US Food and drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2011, significant strides have been made in BRAF-targeted cancer therapies, underscoring the significance of combating BRAF mutations in melanoma.
Against this backdrop, Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Braftovi (encorafenib) is positioned to secure a dominant 42% share of the BRAF inhibitors market for melanoma by 2028, underscoring its pivotal role in cancer therapy. Braftovi's emergence underscores Pfizer's commitment to advancing oncological treatments to address critical medical needs, according to pharma analytics firm GlobalData.
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