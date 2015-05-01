Prostate cancer market will treble to $8.2 billion by 2023, says GlobalData

The global treatment market value for prostate cancer will expand more than threefold from $2.6 billion in 2013 to an estimated $8.2 billion by 2023, according to research and consulting firm GlobalData.
This increase, excluding hormonal and bone therapies, will occur across the nine major markets of the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, and Canada, and will be driven by a rapidly aging population. Japan and Brazil will experience particularly impressive market growth during the forecast period, due to the increased screening of prostate cancer resulting in higher incidence in Japan, as well as the introduction of several branded products for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).
