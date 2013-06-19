Protalix BioTherapeutics enters Gaucher drug Uplyso deal with Brazil's Ministry of Health

Israel-based Protalix BioTherapeutics (TASE:PLX) has entered into a supply and technology transfer agreement with Fundacao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), an arm of the Brazilian Ministry of Health for Uplyso (alfataliglicerase), the company’s proprietary enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
Uplyso will compete with Genzyme’s Cerezyme (imiglucerase for injection) – the leader in the Gaucher disease treatment sector, as well as Vpriv (velaglucerase alfa, from Shire) and Zavesca (miglustat, from Actelion).
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