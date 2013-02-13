PROTECT project on pharmacovigilance achieves key objectives, says EMA

The PROTECT project, a public-private partnership for innovative methodologies in pharmacovigilance and pharmacoepidemiology coordinated by the European Medicines Agency, has reached a crucial stage with the delivery of two databases which will offer access to important data resources for pharmacovigilance activities and pharmacoepidemiological studies, the Agency says.

The first of these two databases, the Drug Consumption Database, is a comprehensive and structured source of information on drug consumption in Europe. It is the result of reviewing, compiling and updating knowledge about European sources of data on drug utilization in the out- and in-patient healthcare settings. Information is currently available for 17 European Union countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK) up to October 2012. Work is in progress to expand data available.