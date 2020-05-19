Sunday 11 January 2026

Protein degradation shows promise for Roche

19 May 2020
San Diego, USA-based small molecule expert Vividion Therapeutics has entered into a collaboration with Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

Vividion is working on highly selective therapies that drug traditionally inaccessible targets. The firm will use its proteomics screening platform and proprietary small molecule library to target novel E3 ligases, plus oncology and immunology therapeutic targets.

The firm will get $135 million upfront, and could receive several billion dollars in payments based on milestones, plus royalties on sales.

