Psychedelics specialist starts Phase IIa test of lead candidate

A Phase IIa study has been initiated for RL-007, lead candidate of Recognify Life Sciences, part of Berlin, Germany-based biotech Atai Life Sciences.
Recognify is focused on developing treatments for cognitive impairment, beginning with cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).
The firm has received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to commence clinical trials in the USA in this indication.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze