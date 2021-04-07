Psychedelics specialist starts Phase IIa test of lead candidate

A Phase IIa study has been initiated for RL-007, lead candidate of Recognify Life Sciences, part of Berlin, Germany-based biotech Atai Life Sciences.

Recognify is focused on developing treatments for cognitive impairment, beginning with cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).

The firm has received investigational new drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to commence clinical trials in the USA in this indication.