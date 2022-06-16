Psychosis med faces key vote on Alzheimer's indication

Nuplazid (pimavanserin), which is approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis, could struggle to gain a new nod in Alzheimer’s after agency briefing notes revealed doubts over the developer’s submission.

Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) wants to broaden its use to include Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

It is the second time trying for Acadia to expand the indication for pimavanserin, which in April 2021 received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration in relation to its application for dementia-related psychosis.