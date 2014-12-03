PTC launches Translarna for DMD in Germany

US biotech company PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) has announced that Translarna (ataluren) is commercially available to patients in Germany with first shipments expected to begin this week.

It is approved for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients aged five years and older.

Stuart Peltz, chief executive of PTC Therapeutics, said: “The launch of Translarna in Germany marks another exciting milestone for the DMD community. Through our reimbursed early access programs and commercial efforts, we are working hard to bring Translarna to those who may benefit from this drug. We remain committed to bringing Translarna to patients in Europe, and around the world, as quickly as possible. We know every day counts for the patients and their families.”