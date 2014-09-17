PTC Therapeutics establishes international headquarters in Dublin, appoints Adrian Haigh head of EMEA

US-based PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) is to expand its global presence by adding key executives to leadership positions in the global commercial team and establishing its international headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Pre-launch activities are underway while PTC is preparing for the commercial launch of Translarna (ataluren) in the European Union for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy, for which it received European Medicines Agency approval in August.

The company has appointed Adrian Haigh as senior vice president and general manager of the EMEA region, who joins PTC from Gentium SpA, where he was senior vice president of commercial operations.