Public-private project to give patients a voice in drug development

Uppsala University and Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) lead a new public-private research project "Patient Preferences in Benefit-Risk Assessments during the Drug Life Cycle (PREFER)" under the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), which was launched this month.
Drugs are developed for patients and there is an emerging consensus that they should be involved in determination of benefit-risk considerations during the life cycle of medicinal products. The patient voice is becoming increasingly important, not only for the companies that develop new therapies, but also for the authorities that assess, regulate and decide which drugs are effective, well tolerated and cost-effective for patients and the community.
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