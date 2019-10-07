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Public procurement provides major impetus for Russian pharma market growth

Pharmaceutical
7 October 2019
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The share of public procurement in the overall structure of drug sales in Russian pharmaceutical market has reached 34.4% in the first half of 2019, which became a historical record figure for the country and its pharmaceutical market since the collapse of the USSR, according to a recent study, conducted by DSM Group, one of Russia’s leading pharma analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent

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5 November 2019




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