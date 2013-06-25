Friday 9 January 2026

Publication of regulatory compliance actions in Australia on the TGA web site

Pharmaceutical
25 June 2013

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has advised that, over the coming months, it will commence publishing information on specific compliance actions across all product types, as well as compliance actions relating to advertising and unlawful products.

This action is a result of the regulatory actions flowing from the TGA reforms: a blueprint for TGA's future which is the government’s response to the Transparency Review of the TGA. Recommendation 18 of the Transparency Review proposed that the TGA progressively develop and implement a system to publish the outcomes of investigations and compliance actions taken.

The TGA publically committed to providing more information about its compliance activities and as a result the TGA Regulatory Compliance Framework was created. The purpose of the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) Regulatory Compliance Framework is to outline to stakeholders how the TGA manages its compliance function under its legislation. This Regulatory Compliance Framework sets out the TGA's overall approach to compliance and this framework will form the basis of new information to be published on the TGA web site.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze