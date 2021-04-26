Publish lobbying messages from pharma, UK PM told

A cross-party group of members of parliament (MPs) and peers in the UK have signed a joint statement with patient advocacy organizations calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ministers and senior civil servants to publish email, text and WhatsApp messages exchanged with pharma companies and their lobbyists.

Signatories want to know if private lobbying has influenced the UK’s opposition to a waiver of intellectual property (IP) rules for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Patient advocacy and vaccine equity organizations that have signed the statement include Global Justice Now, Just Treatment, StopAIDS, Frontline AIDS, Universities Allied for Essential Medicines UK, Students for Global Health, and Nurses United UK.