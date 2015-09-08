Purdue Pharma acquires TrkA program from VM Pharma

Privately-held US firm Purdue Pharma says it has acquired VM-902A, a first-in-class, allosteric selective tropomyosin receptor kinase A (TrkA) inhibitor, as well as the backup compounds and associated intellectual property for the potential treatment of chronic pain, from VM Pharma.

TrkA is a member of a larger family of important signaling proteins known as tyrosine receptor kinases. Selective inhibition of TrkA activation provides a new and attractive therapeutic approach to address pain symptoms.