Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to fraud and kickback conspiracies

Opioid drug OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma has pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, to conspiracies to defraud the United States and violate the anti-kickback statute, the US Department of Justice announced yesterday.

Purdue pleaded guilty to an information charging it with three felony offenses: one count of dual-object conspiracy to defraud the United States and to violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

Largest penalties ever levied against a drugmaker