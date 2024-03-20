PureTech rewards shareholders with $100 million tender offer

UK and US-listed drugmaker PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) has announced plans to return $100 million to its shareholders by way of a tender offer.
The move comes in addition to a recently completed share buyback program worth $50 million.
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