Friday 9 January 2026

Putting patients first is a win-win situation

Pharmaceutical
7 February 2014
old-people-hugging-big

In a week when the pharma headlines were dominated by financial results and the all-important bottom line, there was one story this week which had its sights set firmly on the patients.

Viiv Healthcare, the HIV alliance set up by GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Shionogi, launched Tivicay in the UK on Monday with a sensitive, and some might say, alternative press briefing. Instead of the usual ‘men in suits’ who are usually rolled out by pharma companies to discuss their success, there were three UK HIV specialists who spoke to the briefing about the current situation of HIV treatment worldwide, and the challenges still to be faced. But the star of the show, and what will remain in most people’s minds after the briefing, was the moving documentary film of HIV patients speaking frankly about their treatment experiences.

No doubt chosen to repel any stereotypes, there were men and women of different races, ages and backgrounds. As they shared their experiences on film, they learnt more about how their treatment compared to others’ and we learnt what it was like to be HIV positive in the 21st century. Long gone are the days when a diagnosis meant a death sentence; these days – thanks to the innovative research of various pharma companies – having HIV can mean that you enjoy a normal life expectancy. But adversely with this comes the knowledge that you must be on medication forever, and so the side effects and impact of taking that medication becomes even more important. The group of HIV patients in the film discussed insomnia, headaches, hallucinations and diarrhea, with some even saying that they had experienced these without knowing they were side effects of the drugs. At worst, these side effects can isolate patients, leaving them unable to work or socialize normally.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze