Qiagen to buy 61% stake in Ipsogen, aiming to take full control of the molecular diagnostics firm

Netherlands company Qiagen (Nasdaq: QGEN) has entered into binding agreements with a group of major shareholders of Marseille, France-based Ipsogen (Alternext: ALIPS) to purchase around 61% of the firm which is focused on molecular profiling and personalized health care diagnostics for a broad range of applications in the field of hematology. The latter’s board of directors has voted in favor of the deal, which is expected to complete on July 12.
Last month, Qiagen announced its plans to buy the French firm for 12.90 euros a share, in a deal valued at around 70 million euros ($101.4 million), representing a 71.3% premium to Ipsogen's share price of 7.53 euros on June 13, the last trading day before the announcement. Qiagen said at that time it would subsequently initiate a public tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price if the offer was accepted. The agreements announced on Friday between Qiagen and the group of major shareholders of Ipsogen are made under the terms of this initial announcement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze