R&D success is in the cloud

Global pharma companies have formed a cloud coalition which aims to speed up the drug development process.

Accenture has launched the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D, which aims to speed up clinical development, improve patient outcomes and create greater R&D efficiency through a new single analytics platform that brings together multiple internal and external data sources across clinical, safety, regulatory and operational functions.

It has also formed a Life Sciences Cloud Coalition, which includes Eisai, Merck and Pfizer. The aim of this group is to collaborate on the Life Sciences Cloud and digitally enable the R&D function, speed up the drug development process while improving quality and cost for the industry.