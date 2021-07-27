Sunday 11 January 2026

R-Pharm and Servier to localize production of Diabeton in Azerbaijan

Pharmaceutical
27 July 2021
r-pharm_large-1

The Russian drugmaker R-Pharm has reached an agreement with French pharma company Servier on the localization of drugs for the treatment of socially significant diseases at its facilities in Azerbaijan, a former Soviet state and one of the most economically developed countries in the South Caucasus region.

Under the terms of the agreement, production will be carried at the capacities of R-Pharm’s plant in Azerbaijan. That will be a secondary packaging of Diabeton (gliclazide), a drug for the prevention of complications of diabetes mellitus that Servier markets under the Diamicron tradename.

The five-year contract involves the production of about 1 million packages of the drug per year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Servier and ViiV Healthcare to launch HIV drug production in Russia
30 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
Bulgaria could become Azerbaijan's main pharma supplier, say reports
2 August 2017
Biotechnology
R-Pharm and Beijing Health Guard deal on nonavalent HPV vaccine in Russia
1 June 2021
Biotechnology
R-Pharm to produce AstraZeneca vaccine in Russia
18 May 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze