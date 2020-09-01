R-Pharm plans to make Russia a hub for production of COVID-19 vaccines

R-Pharm, one of Russia’s leading drugmakers that is owned by a well-known businessman Alexey Repik, plans to make Russia one of the world’s hubs for the production and exports of COVID-19 vaccines within the next several years, according to recent statements by the company and some Russian media reports.

As part of these plans, the company is ready to begin exports of its vaccine to more than 30 markets throughout the world, paying particular attention for supplies to the Middle East region, the Balkan states and CIS countries.

So far, R-Pharm has announced its plans to launch the production of at least two vaccines at its facilities, which may take place already this year.