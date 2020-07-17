Radicava development continues with first ASEAN approval

The first new product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in decades has won approval in Indonesia, several years after it was first given marketing authorization, in Japan.
Developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (TYO: 4508), edaravone will be marketed as Radicava in Indonesia, the same brand name that is used in the USA. In Japan the therapy is sold as Radicut.
ALS is an idiopathic neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons selectively degenerate and vanish. While there is no cure, the approval of Radicava has brought hope that the progression of the disease may be delayed.
