Sunday 11 January 2026

Radient Pharma moves to acquire Provista Diagnostics via stock deal

Pharmaceutical
15 July 2010

Radient Pharmaceuticals has entered into a letter of intent to acquire fellow USA-based Provista Diagnostics, biotech company marketing blood tests for breast cancer and other diseases, in a stock-for-stock transaction, when respective due diligence for both companies is successfully completed.

The rationale for the merger is that Provista has all rights, patents and trade marks for diagnostic technologies that Radient, a maker and marketer of diagnostics and therapeutic products, believes will strengthen and complement its core business. Financial details of the proposed transaction were not revealed.

Completion of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including Radient shareholder's approval and securing satisfactory legal and operational due diligence by both companies. If the conditions to be satisfied are not fully met in a timely fashion (ie, within 90 days), the merger contemplated by the LOI may not occur.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze