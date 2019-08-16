Raising standards and access across Latin America means close collaboration, says FIFARMA's Rafael Diaz-Granados

Ensuring that the actions, messages and objectives of pharma companies and representative national and regional associations are aligned with the needs of patients and health systems in Latin America.

This is how Rafael Diaz-Granados explained the goals of the Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (FIFARMA by its Spanish acronym) at the close of the association’s annual meeting in Miami, USA, where he was elected as the new executive director.

In his opinion, the main challenge facing the R&D-based pharmaceutical industry is to play an active role in improving health for all patients in the region, ensuring timely access to innovative medicines while meeting the highest regulatory standards.