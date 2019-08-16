Sunday 11 January 2026

Raising standards and access across Latin America means close collaboration, says FIFARMA's Rafael Diaz-Granados

Pharmaceutical
16 August 2019
rafael_diaz_granados_fifarma

Ensuring that the actions, messages and objectives of pharma companies and representative national and regional associations are aligned with the needs of patients and health systems in Latin America.

This is how Rafael Diaz-Granados explained the goals of the Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (FIFARMA by its Spanish acronym) at the close of the association’s annual meeting in Miami, USA, where he was elected as the new executive director.

In his opinion, the main challenge facing the R&D-based pharmaceutical industry is to play an active role in improving health for all patients in the region, ensuring timely access to innovative medicines while meeting the highest regulatory standards.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia's pharma to accelerate expansion into Central and South America
6 April 2021
Biotechnology
Russian drugmaker eyes expansion in Latin America
24 April 2019
Pharmaceutical
The real story in Chile is about access to medicines, says the first woman heading its pharma association
12 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Helsinn out-licenses pracinostat in South America
2 September 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze