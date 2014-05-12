Ranbaxy reports loss for March fiscal quarter

Indian drug maker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359), majority-owned by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and subject of an agreed $3.2 billion acquisition by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715; The Pharma Letter April 7), has released financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2014, posting a loss, hit by write-offs related to regulatory sanctions.
Consolidated sales for the quarter were 24.4 billion rupees ($409 million), a modest rise of 1.2%. Ranbaxy reported a net loss of 736.54 million rupees for January-March, compared with a profit of 1.26 billion rupees a year ago. The mean estimate of 22 analysts was for a profit of 958.7 million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 1.5 billion rupees.
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