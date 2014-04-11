RAPS Taiwan Chapter becomes first in Asia

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) has announced the establishment of a new chapter in Taiwan, its first in Asia. The RAPS Taiwan Chapter originated as an affiliate. In making the move to become an official chapter, it will be able to offer additional resources and opportunities to the regulatory community in Taiwan.

The RAPS is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of health care and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products.

“Regulatory professionals from Taiwan can look forward to local training and networking activities while continuing to access RAPS resources for their professional development and career progression,” said RAPS executive director Sherry Keramidas.