Sunday 11 January 2026

RDIF and ChemRar double production of COVID-19 drug

Pharmaceutical
30 November 2020
chemrar_large

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, and the ChemRar Group, have announced increased production of Avifavir (favipiravir), for treating coronavirus. Due to the launch of full-scale, rolling 24-hour production by ChemRar, output has doubled in November to 200,000 packs per month.

In addition, an audit was completed for the transfer of Avifavir production technology to the sites of Russian partners. On November 25, applications were submitted to the Ministry of Health of Russia for inclusion of two additional contract production sites in the registration certificate to scale up production.

Proven in studies in Russia and elsewhere

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Latest data show above 80% efficacy for favipiravir in COVID-19, say RDIF and ChemRar
22 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
RDIF and ChemRar's favipiravir product first to get regulatory approval for COVID-19
1 June 2020
Biotechnology
Glaswegian biotech attracts funding for COVID-19 therapeutic
1 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Newly-merged Binnopharm Group to hold largest portfolio in Russia
19 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze