RDIF and ChemRar double production of COVID-19 drug

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, and the ChemRar Group, have announced increased production of Avifavir (favipiravir), for treating coronavirus. Due to the launch of full-scale, rolling 24-hour production by ChemRar, output has doubled in November to 200,000 packs per month.
In addition, an audit was completed for the transfer of Avifavir production technology to the sites of Russian partners. On November 25, applications were submitted to the Ministry of Health of Russia for inclusion of two additional contract production sites in the registration certificate to scale up production.
