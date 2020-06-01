RDIF and ChemRar's favipiravir product first to get regulatory approval for COVID-19

Developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and partner ChemRar Group, Avifavir has become the first favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of COVID-19, the companies claim.

The RDIF and ChemRar, in which it has a 50% stake, announced today that they will deliver 60,000 courses of Avifavir to Russian hospitals this month. Avifavir is Russia’s first COVID-19 drug and has shown high efficacy in treating patients with coronavirus during clinical trials. Avifavir has received a registration certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

But others likely not far away