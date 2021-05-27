Sunday 11 January 2026

RDIF and UNICEF sign Sputnik V vaccine supply deal

Pharmaceutical
27 May 2021
Human Vaccine LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed an agreement for the supply of 220 million doses of two-dose Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

This amount is sufficient to vaccinate 110 million people. No indication was given as to the financial terms of the accord.

The supply agreement with UNICEF for Sputnik V vaccine will broaden access to help meet vaccine demand around the world. Procurement and delivery of the vaccine by UNICEF is subject to the vaccine receiving World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The decision is expected soon on the Sputnik V application for WHO EUL that was submitted in October 2020.

