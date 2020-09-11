RDIF to supply up to 50 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil

Adding to a similar deal with Mexico earlier this week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, an signed a cooperation agreement with Brazil’s State of Bahia, to supply up to 50 million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine.
Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020 subject to approval by Brazil's regulators with the consideration of results of post-registration trials. The agreement will also enable the parties to distribute the vaccine across Brazil in the future.
The agreement underlines that many countries recognize the importance of having a vaccine based on a human adenoviral vector platform in the coronavirus vaccine portfolio, said the RDIF, adding that the human adenoviral vector platform is a well-researched vaccine platform that has been proven safe over decades including through 75 international scientific publications and in more than 250 clinical trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze