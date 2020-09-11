Sunday 11 January 2026

RDIF to supply up to 50 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil

11 September 2020
Adding to a similar deal with Mexico earlier this week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, an signed a cooperation agreement with Brazil’s State of Bahia, to supply up to 50 million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine.

Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020 subject to approval by Brazil's regulators with the consideration of results of post-registration trials. The agreement will also enable the parties to distribute the vaccine across Brazil in the future.

The agreement underlines that many countries recognize the importance of having a vaccine based on a human adenoviral vector platform in the coronavirus vaccine portfolio, said the RDIF, adding that the human adenoviral vector platform is a well-researched vaccine platform that has been proven safe over decades including through 75 international scientific publications and in more than 250 clinical trials.

